Rhode Island launches online casino gaming

Mar. 7—Rhode Islanders no longer have to travel into Connecticut to play casino games on a laptop or a hand-held device.

Since noon Tuesday, "iGaming" has been available within the Ocean State's borders, courtesy of Bally's Corp., owner of Rhode Island's two casinos, Bally's Twin River Lincoln and Bally's Tiverton.

Bally's launch of online casino gaming in Rhode Island followed a four-day trial period during which guests were invited to try out the new offering, starting last Friday.

Rhode Island became the seventh state to provide online casino gaming, joining Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Nevada offers internet poker but not online casino games.

"We are pleased to launch this new gaming product, which is borne out of our partnership with the General Assembly, Governor (Dan) McKee and our regulators, the R.I. Department of Revenue, Division of Lottery, Department of Business Regulation and R.I. State Police to enhance state revenue and better position the state's casinos in the competitive New England gaming market," Craig Eaton, president of Bally's Rhode Island operations, said in a statement.

"As with all gaming operations, the state will retain complete regulatory control of iGaming, with nearly 62% of the slot revenue and 15% of the table game revenue directed to the state," Eaton said.

In Connecticut, the casino-owning Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, which began offering online casino gaming in 2021, pay the state 18% of the revenue such gaming generates. The percentage will climb to 20% in 2026.

Rhode Island's embrace of online casino gaming isn't expected to have much of an impact, if any, on the Connecticut market.

According to Rich Roberts, president of Mohegan Digital, which operates the Mohegans' online operations, the number of Rhode Islanders who visit Connecticut to access MoheganSunCasino.com's offerings is "a marginal figure."

To participate in online gaming in Rhode Island, customers must be at least 21 years old and be physically located within the state. Rhode Island customers must create an online account by downloading the Bally casino app or visiting Ballycasino.com.

Bally's will initially offer about 170 slot games on its gaming app. Online blackjack and roulette table games will feature a live dealer with whom online guests can interact via a chat tool. Players also will be able to interact with other players.

Bally's built a 4,000-square-foot studio on the second floor of its Lincoln casino to accommodate the live dealers.

