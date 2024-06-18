Rhode Island heat wave: How many have we had? And when was the longest one?

PROVIDENCE − As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting four consecutive days with the maximum temperature in Providence reaching 90 degrees or higher, which would make it a four-day heat wave.

That raises some questions. What was the longest heave wave for the Providence area? When was the most recent heat wave? What's the highest temperature on record for the Providence area?

Here are answers to those and some other questions, as we dip into the numbers kept by the National Weather Service, which defines a heat wave as three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher:

The longest heat wave on record for the Providence area is seven days, which has happened four times, most recently in 2006. That heat wave started in July and ended on Aug. 8, 2006. The Providence area also had seven-day heat waves in August 2002 and twice in the summer of 1944, once in July and once in August.

Summer of 2022 brought two long heat waves

The Providence area didn't have any heat waves last summer, but it had two long ones in the summer of 2022. Each went for six days. The first started on July 19 and ended on July 24. The second started on Aug. 4 and ended on Aug. 9.

The highest temperature on record for the Providence area is 104 degrees, reached on Aug. 2, 1975. That was during a four-day heat wave that ran through Aug. 3.

Heat waves are more likely in July and August

The highest June temperature is 98 degrees, reached in 1943 and 1944. The weather service is forecasting the highest temperature in this potential heat wave as 92 degrees on Thursday.

The Providence area has had 121 heat waves since 1905, according to weather service records. Twenty of those started and ended in June; one of them started in May and ended June 1.

