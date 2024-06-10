Rhinelander man dead following two-vehicle crash on U.S. 51 Sunday evening in Lincoln County

SKANAWAN − A 51-year-old Rhinelander man is dead from injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 51 Sunday evening.

At 10:55 p.m. Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report the crash on U.S. 51, just north of Tamarack Lane in the Lincoln County town of Skanawan, about 40 miles north of Wausau, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Crandon woman had overturned and the woman was trapped inside. The 51-year-old Rhinelander man was trapped inside a utility van.

The preliminary investigation showed the SUV was going south on U.S. 51 when, for an unknown reason, the 20-year-old woman lost control of the vehicle and went through the median and was hit by the 51-year-old man driving the van, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency workers extricated the woman from her SUV and Medivac Helicopter flew her to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment. Officials declared the van driver dead at the scene. A dog that was in the SUV also died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Traffic on U.S. 51 was redirected for about eight hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to do a reconstruction report on the accident.

