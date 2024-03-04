Rheinmetall to supply European NATO member with rocket ammunition

The Rheinmetall logo pictured on the company's stand at the Enforce Tac trade fair for security technology. German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on 4 March it has won an order to supply a European member of NATO with multiple rocket launcher ammunition. Daniel Karmann/dpa

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Monday it has won an order to supply a European member of NATO with multiple rocket launcher ammunition.

The company did not say which country had placed the order, but did say it was booked in December 2023, and represents a sales volume of more than €300 million ($325 million). The delivery is to take place between this year and 2027.

The company said Rheinmetall Expal Munitions of Spain is responsible for manufacturing and delivering the rockets, which have a maximum range of 300 km. The order encompasses additional services and other systems.