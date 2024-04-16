Rhea Ripley vacates WWE Women's World Championship

WWE

Rhea Ripley has sadly had to vacate the WWE Women's World Championship due to an injury.

On Monday Night Raw (June 15), Ripley opened the show by addressing the crowd after reports emerged over the weekend she had suffered an injury.

Appearing with her right arm in a sling, Ripley said she had been told she would be "stuck on the bench for a few months" and would therefore have to vacate the Women's World Championship.

After Ripley announced she was vacating the championship, the crowd chanted "bullshit" then "thank you Mami" in respect of Ripley's reign.



The injury to Ripley occurred during a segment on last week's edition of Raw when she was attacked backstage by Liv Morgan.

Morgan has been on a 'revenge tour' since returning to WWE after she was injured at the hands of Ripley last summer.



Following her announcement, Ripley was seen backstage with her fellow Judgment Day members Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

The group shared an emotional hug, after which Ripley told Priest and Bálor: "Look after Dom for me."

WWE has since announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned on next week's Raw with no further details given.

Ripley won the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 when she defeated Charlotte Flair. She is tied with Bayley as the longest-reigning Women's World Champion ever.

At WrestleMania XL, she successfully defended the championship against Becky Lynch. Earlier this year, Ripley headlined the Elimination Chamber PLE in her home country of Australia, defeating Nia Jax.

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or TNT Sports. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

