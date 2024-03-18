Who will be RFK Jr.’s running mate?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the excitement of competition in the major party presidential primaries essentially over, third party and independent candidates are attempting to capitalize on interest in alternatives to a Trump vs. Biden rematch in the general election. Among them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat turned independent candidate, who’s seizing the moment by teasing an unconventional short list of potential running mates — including a pair of 2020 Democratic candidates, a former wrestler and one-time New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward presents a guide to the RFK Jr. veepstakes.