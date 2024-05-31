RFK Jr. calls Trump's trial ‘profoundly undemocratic’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has joined the chorus of Republicans attacking the conviction of former President Donald Trump, calling the verdict "profoundly undemocratic" in a social media post.

“The Democratic Party's strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box. This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic,” Kennedy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump welcomed Kennedy’s support on Truth Social, reposting the independent presidential candidate.

Many Republicans quickly made public statements of support for Trump, who was convicted Friday in New York City on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide payments for an alleged affair with a porn star. Kennedy's criticism that the Democratic Party is trying to use the legal system to win the November election echoes GOP support for their presumptive nominee.



Trump has previously slammed Kennedy, who was a prosecutor in the New York district attorney’s office about 40 years ago, as a radical leftist to try to discredit his candidacy. It is unclear which major party candidate Kennedy will hurt more in the general election, but regardless of election calculus, Trump promoted Kennedy’s defense of his legal problems.



Kennedy’s defense of Trump was also shared by his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, and campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, in their own posts on X.

The Democratic National Committee called Kennedy a “useful idiot” for his comments.

“With no path to victory for himself, RFK Jr. is parroting MAGA talking points and carrying Trump’s water — further proving that he is in this race for one reason and one reason only: to throw the election to Donald Trump,” said Mary Beth Cahill, a DNC senior adviser, in a statement.