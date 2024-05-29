Reynoldsburg City Council approves 2025 budget, Harrison Township economic development pact

Reynoldsburg City Council approved its final 2025 budget Tuesday evening, as well as a joint economic development district agreement with Harrison Township and a contract with an engineering firm connected to the construction of its new public service building.

The roughly $31-million budget was preliminarily approved in December 2023. But because the city's budget year begins on Jan. 1, 2025, Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny said that the number is a "conservative guess" by the city auditor for 2025. The lion's share of the expenditures, approximately 55%, will go for public safety, Begeny said, with the next biggest expenditure going for street maintenance.

The mayor said the budget calls for no additional tax increases for Reynoldsburg residents.

Begeny also said that throughout the year that the budget begins, the city auditor will monitor the city's expenditures and will make recommendations as necessary.

City hires engineering firm for public service building

City council also approved a two-year contract with EMH&T, a New Albany-based engineering firm, to oversee construction of a road to the new $30-million public service building now under construction. Begeny said that the building is almost complete, and work is underway to wrap up the exterior of the building.

The one-story building, Begeny said, will meet upgraded federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements and include a fuel depot for city vehicles. It is being built adjacent to where the current public service building is, behind the bus garage on East Main Street.

Begeny said that the city does not have an in-house engineer, which is why it hired EMH&T. The mayor spoke glowingly of the engineer firm and said that the partnership will be evaluated every two years. The funds for the contract were initially supposed to come from the capital improvement projects fund, but it will instead come from the city's general fund.

City approves economic development agreement with Harrison Twp.

In a unanimous vote, city council members approved a Joint Economic Development District contract with Harrison Township. The contract with Reynoldsburg will allow Harrison Township to collect income taxes, but there will still be an additional approval needed by the Franklin County Commissioners, said city attorney Chris Shook. The first economic development board meeting will take place sometime in July.

For its role in the agreement, the city will receive a total of 20% of the income tax revenue: 5% for administration costs and the remaining 15% for being a partner.

What else did city council approve on Tuesday?

In other action, Reynoldsburg City Council:

● Approved a debt collection agreement with the Ohio Attorney General's Office. City attorney Chris Shook said that the partnership grants the city access to "better tools" to collect on awide range of debt from taxpayers, from tax bills to damage to city property caused from vehicle accidents.

● Approved the final plat for phases 6A & 6B of the M/I Homes' Spring Hill subdivision off Waggoner Road. A total of 354 homes are planned in the development, with 138 already either sold or constructed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reynoldsburg City Council approves 2025 budget with no tax increases