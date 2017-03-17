Rex Tillerson says military action against North Korea is 'on the table'
While visiting South Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ruled out negotiations with North Korea on nuclear programs.
Johnny C: With Trump being highly unbalanced, Tillerson not knowing what he's doing in the political world and Bannon calling the shots, We are in trouble as the next thing you will see in a sky full of nukes flying everywhere and Trump will have a glassy eyed look grinning from ear to ear he got to push the button on the biggest fireworks show ever. These are scary times.
