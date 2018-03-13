Rex Tillerson Leaves With A Shattered Reputation And A Broken Department

President Donald Trump ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, marking Tillerson’s long-anticipated departure as America’s top diplomat. CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace him.

Tillerson, 65, allegedly threatened to quit more than once, but had stayed in the job since Trump nominated him in December 2016. He reportedly found out he was fired the same way everyone else did ― via one of Trump’s tweets on Tuesday about Pompeo taking over the role.

Here’s a look back at Tillerson’s troubled time and legacy at the State Department:

Tillerson ‘Didn’t Want This Job’

Tillerson’s short-lived political career was tarnished by controversy before it began.

Trump nominated him after a drawn-out public selection that featured foreign policy hawks like former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, as well as former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

During the confirmation process, Tillerson’s ties to Russia sparked bipartisan concern. Tillerson’s former company, energy giant Exxon Mobil, conducted contentious business operations in Russia under his decade-long leadership as CEO.

Prior to being tapped by Trump, Tillerson had strongly opposed U.S. sanctions on Russia and had developed a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who awarded him Russia’s Order of Friendship medal in 2013.

Several members of Trump’s administration have been haunted by allegations of collusion with the Kremlin to influence America’s 2016 presidential election, making Tillerson’s previous links to Moscow particularly sensitive.

Tillerson was sworn in as the president’s chief foreign affairs adviser on Feb. 1, embarking on what would be a brief but chaotic tenure ― apparently one he had little interest in pursuing in the first place.



I was supposed to retire ... I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids.

Rex Tillerson, former secretary of state, in March 2017

“I didn’t want this job. I didn’t seek this job,” Tillerson admitted to the Independent Journal Review last March, less than two months after starting the job.

He said his wife had convinced him to accept the position, noting he was “supposed to retire ... I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids.”