The reward for information that would lead to the arrest of an unknown attacker that set a Phoenix dog on fire in early March reached $10,000 Tuesday.

This following the announcement made by the animal rights advocacy organization PETA, they pledged to offer $5,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the burning of Duke, a 16-year-old pitbull and mastiff mix.

This reward will accompany $1,000 offered by Silent Witness and another $4,000 put up from the owners and their neighbors.

On the morning of March 5th, an unidentified assailant poured gasoline on Duke while he slept, igniting him in flames. Duke sustained severe burns, covering approximately 70% of his body, which necessitated his owners to euthanize him shortly afterward.

The owners, 24-year-old U.S. Navy Servicemember Roscoe Gillum and his 49-year-old mother, reside in a residence near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street, which had previously been targeted by fire. Following the second devastating attack, they initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover expenses for property restoration after the fire, reinforced fencing, and installation of a new security system.

Anyone with tips may call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Reward for info on Phoenix dog set on fire reaches $10,000