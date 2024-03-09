Reward offered for suspect who shot and killed Army veteran in Lancaster

A reward is being offered for information on a suspect wanted for the murder of an Army veteran in Lancaster.

The victim was identified as Ismael Zabala, 26. The suspects allegedly involved were Oscar Palazuelos, 19, and Ervin Alvarez, 25, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Zabala was attending a cousin’s birthday party at his aunt’s home on the 400 block of West Avenue J-12.

The two suspects showed up at the party after being invited by another attendee. At some point, the two men were asked to leave the home and a fight started at the front door.

Zabala and another person tried intervening but were assaulted during the confrontation.

That’s when the suspects allegedly pulled out handguns and a shot was fired into Zabala’s chest, said LASD. Zabala’s younger brother was also shot in the hand.

Suspect Oscar Palazuelos seen in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies could arrive. Zabala was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His brother survived the shooting.

Authorities later arrested Alvarez in connection with the murder, however, Palazuelos remains at large. LASD said Palazuelos is the one who allegedly fired the shot that killed Zabala. Investigators believe Palazuelos is aware that he is wanted and has gone into hiding.

Zabala was honorably discharged from the Army in March 2020 after getting hurt in a training accident, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The victim’s father, Alex Zabala, described his son as a “great kid” who was always smiling. He said Zabala, who is the second oldest of eight children, had just gotten out of the army a few months before his death.

On the night of his murder, Zabala was accompanied to the party by several of his brothers and had been looking forward to the party. He was surrounded by family members at the time of his death.

“He couldn’t wait for that day,” Alex told the L.A. Times. “He was inviting everyone he could.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered by L.A. County officials for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Palazuelos.

“More than three years have passed since Ismael’s life was violently and unjustly ended,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It is unconscionable that he was murdered in front of his family. This case is unique because a suspect has been identified. I’m hopeful this reward will lead to someone stepping forward to provide a critical tip that will lead to an arrest. Ismael’s family is heartbroken and devastated. They deserve answers, justice, and closure.”

​Anyone with information on the case can call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5554 and ask to speak with Lt. Michael Gomez.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

