Reward offered leading to arrest of inmate who escaped Newton County hospital

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped a Newton County hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kendrick Hurst, 34, escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington on Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $3,000, with an additional $500 from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hurst was spotted on Sunday afternoon near City Pond Road in Covington. He was wearing what appeared to be a red durag, no shirt, and dark blue jeans.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was arrested on April 28 and charged with making terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic violations.

Hurst is described as five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Hurst has a lip piercing and face tattoos.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on Hurst’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: