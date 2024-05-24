Reward offered for information about recent Fort Campbell soldier's death

A $25,000 reward is being offered by a Hispanic civil rights volunteer organization to anyone who has information about the recent death of a decorated Fort Campbell solider.

On Thursday, the League of United Latin American Citizens announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Fort Campbell solider Katia Duenas-Aguilar.

Katia Duenas-Aguilar, 23, was a soldier at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She joined the Army in 2018 at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia before moving to Fort Campbell in 2019.

"As we did in the case of Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered in 2020, LULAC offered a $25,000 reward that brought the case to the nation's attention,” said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.

“We will not rest, nor will we let the investigation into the killing of this Army soldier go cold. Our military service members must know that we stand with them and that their safety in the ranks is now the law thanks to the Vanessa Guillen Act that we fought to get passed and won.”

On May 18, Clarksville Police Department responded to a call on Tiny Town Road where Katia Duenas-Aguilar was found and pronounced dead.

The investigation is now being investigated by the Clarksville Police Homicide Unit.

The police department has not released any details about Aguilar's death, including how or when she died, though they said it appears to be a "shooting" in a previous media release.

Aguilar, 23, of Mesquite, Texas, enlisted in the Army is 2018 and completed her basic training at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. In 2019, she stationed at Fort Campbell.

Aguilar’s awards and commendations included two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, Fort Campbell said in release.

"LULAC is in touch with the victim's family, to whom we send our deepest condolences," Garcia stated.

"We want them and our community to know that LULAC is on watch and is urging anyone with information to come forward and speak without fear. Military sexual trauma, or MST, is a persistent problem unless we speak up and expose it wherever we see it in the military. LULAC is here to work with the Army to ensure that a full and transparent investigation brings justice in the killing of this young soldier."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the Aguilar's death to call the department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5720.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at (931) 645-8477 or online.

According to a media release, LULA is the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization that “empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities.” It's headquartered in Washington, D.C. with 525 councils in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Reward being offered for information about Fort Campbell soldier's death