Reward offered for information on Montgomery State Farmers Market burglary

Authorities need help identifying a suspect who burglarized Montgomery State Farmers Market on April 4, and a cash reward is being offered for information.

According to a release Sunday from Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect burglarized the facility and left in an unknown direction. The items taken were not specified.

While a description was not given, video provided by CrimeStoppers appears to show a male in knee-length shorts, shirt and a cap picking up something that looks like a register from a counter.

An image from security video shows a suspect burglarizing the Montgomery State Farmers Market on April 4.

The case is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bureau of Investigations, because the market at 1645 Federal Drive is state property.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers on the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-251-8767. The amount of the cash award offered was not released.

