Reward offered for information on MLK Park shooting that wounded six

Law enforcement officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information related to a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park that wounded six individuals early Sunday morning.

Police have said they believe a group of people were hanging out at the park overnight when an argument broke out just before 3 a.m. At least one person pulled out a firearm, began shooting into the crowd, and fled, police said.

Six people were injured by the gunfire, ages 17 to 33. All are expected to survive.

Attention Rochester! ATF NY is contributing $5,000 toward a reward for information leading to the arrest & conviction of the individual (s) involved in recent shooting. Law enforcement often looks to the community for info to help solve violent gun crime. https://t.co/W2kJbThb8Q pic.twitter.com/YmrWA1X9m7 — ATF New York (@ATFNewYork) June 25, 2024

The shooting is still under investigation.

Law enforcement on Tuesday said they are posting the $5,000 reward in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting. The reward is being offered by the local field office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Rochester Police Department and CrimeStoppers.

Those with information can contact CIS@cityofrochester.gov or 585-428-9941.

