Reward offered for information about Adrian woman missing since 2023

ADRIAN — A reward has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the disappearance of an Adrian woman in 2023.

BriAnna M. Soto has not been heard or seen by her friends and family since May 19, 2023, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An anonymous Lenawee County community member has offered a $10,000 reward to help find out what happened to her, a news release from the Adrian Police Department said.

BriAnna M. Soto was last seen in May 2023. She was 28 when she disappeared. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is white, with red or auburn hair and hazel eyes.

"Please come forward and help us provide answers for BriAnna’s family," the release said.

Anyone with information regarding Soto's whereabouts should contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Putnam at 517-264-4819 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Soto, who was 28 when she went missing. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, she is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is white, with red or auburn hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos, including Winnie-the-Pooh, a bulldog, and a child, possibly the Flintstones character Pebbles. She was known to frequent the Adrian area and has family in Adrian and nearby communities.

One of Brianna Soto's tattoos is of Winnie-the-Pooh.

One of Brianna Soto's tattoos is of a bulldog.

