Reward for missing Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student climbs to $50,000

The parents of missing Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris have increased the reward to $50,000 for any information leading to the safe return of their son.

A notice offering $25,000 for the 21-year-old New Braunfels man was published March 21 with a deadline of this Monday. There is no deadline on the new reward posted on Sunday, which directs people with information to call (361) 826-2950.

The Corpus Christi Police Department officers have confirmed a rigorous search and behind-the-scenes investigation for Harris continues with the help of state and federal partners.

Last Thursday, CCPD published a timeline on the official police blotter detailing the events of the night that the student disappeared.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris went missing March 4.

It was compiled from interviews with Harris' roommates, friends and family, along with hours of surveillance camera footage captured on the grounds of his off-campus apartment complex, The Cottages at Corpus Christi, where he was last seen walking his dog in the early morning hours of March 4.

Family members reported the student missing when his roommates were unable to locate him later that morning. An avid fisherman, Harris had been chatting with friends about a planned fishing trip and ordered food between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

After that, his phone died or was turned off. He was wearing teal pants and a white shirt. Harris weighs 180 pounds, and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

A preliminary search began at 7 a.m. March 6 along a sidewalk near Harris’ apartment complex. Since then, the search has expanded to involve volunteers from Texas Search and Rescue, and Search and Rescue SATX.

They have journeyed out with K-9 units, dirt bikes and underwater drones to search a wide ambit of North Padre Island from Oso Bay to Packery Channel and Flour Bluff. The search has focused on roads, shorelines, nature preserves and heavily vegetated and secluded areas of the island.

Detectives from the CCPD Criminal Investigation Division continue to interview Harris' roommates, friends, family members and acquaintances and report they have found no reason to suspect that these individuals were involved in the student’s disappearance.

An investigative team consisting of CID detectives, the CCPD Organized Crime Unit, the FBI, U.S. Marshals and several civilian crime analysts formed within days of Harris’ vanishing and continues to work full time to solve the case.

The timeline shared on the CCPD blotter confirmed that Harris spent the evening hours of March 3 inside his off-campus apartment on the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road, along with his two roommates and a mutual friend.

Members of the CCPD dive team conduct a search of Oso Bay on March 7.

The report described a sequence of events that relied on footage captured by a doorbell camera at a nearby apartment showing the student and a roommate playing with a puppy in the parking lot, returning to the apartment with three young men, and ordering food from UberEats for school the next day.

At about 3:03 a.m., Harris shared a Snapchat photo with a high school friend living in San Antonio. It depicted a small bridge over a drainage ditch located within a few hundred feet of the entrance to the apartment complex.

Photos of the bridge have been circulating online through social media posts in the last week and are among the unofficial pictures, snapchats and chat logs published by people who have become involved in the search-and-rescue effort for Harris in parallel to the official police investigation as speculation about his whereabouts increases.

The student's last known location was confirmed by data that his cell phone shared with the nearest cell phone tower at 3:12 a.m.

An UberEats driver delivered food to his apartment, leaving it outside near the front door as it was requested.

The investigators' notes do not confirm when the dog that Harris had been walking was returned to the apartment nor why the young man's keys and wallet were left in the apartment at the time he went missing.

Police have relied on camera footage provided by surveillance videos, checking more than 50 businesses and residences and retrieving video from 27 locations, including city-owned traffic cameras. The search for additional video sources is ongoing.

Detectives have written 16 electronic search warrants, submitted more than 70 preservation requests and issued 14 subpoenas for electronic data related to the investigation. Forensic Computer Examiners have already reviewed over 600 gigabytes of electronic data and continue to pour over data as it arrives on an almost daily basis.

The investigative team, formed during the first days of the search, continues to meet daily to share information from the previous day’s efforts, discuss possible leads, and plot the course of the investigation. Detectives have reviewed, and followed up where appropriate, on 14 Crime Stoppers tips, 31 tip line tips and several others from various sources.

Investigators have not settled on a motive for Harris’ disappearance or identified a suspect or person of interest.

Detectives seek assistance from the public to solve the case, urging anyone with information related to his disappearance to contact the CCPD Special Investigations Unit at 361-886-2840 or the nonemergency phone line at 361-886-2600.

Those who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

