Reward jumps to $50,000 for safe return of 12-year-old girl who vanished from Hall County home

The reward for 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez’s safe return has increased by $20,000.

On Wednesday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced that the reward for Gomez-Perez’s safe return is up to $50,000.

Officials state the reward money has been contributed by business and community members who want to remain anonymous.

The investigation is entering its third week, with Sheriff Gerald Couch appreciating the ongoing community support of law enforcement efforts to bring Gomez-Perez home.

“To date, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), in partnership with other local, state and federal law enforcement officials, have fielded 142 tips in Maria’s case. Many of those tips have been vetted with negative results; others remain under investigation,” Couch said.

Investigators said Perez disappeared on May 30 and they believe she is in danger.

Gomez-Perez is five feet, three inches tall, and weighs between 100 to 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. The HCSO reminds citizens that Gomez-Perez’s appearance may have changed in the last three weeks.

“Those who are searching on their own should be very cautious and not conduct their own investigations into Maria’s disappearance. Individual searches could be dangerous for citizens and for Maria as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-503-3232 or via email. Tipsters may call Hall County 911 or Central Communications at 770-536-8812 and can remain anonymous,

