Reward increased for info on mother, 4-year-fatally shot on Florida Turnpike

Reward increased for info on mother, 4-year-fatally shot on Florida Turnpike

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A reward for information on a mother and her 4-year-old daughter who were killed in a homicide on the Florida Turnpike last week has been increased.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the reward is now at $10,000.

Beatrice Saintvil, 27, and her daughter, Janelle Souffrant, were fatally shot on Friday near mile-marker 49 south of Hollywood Boulevard, deputies said.

Courtesy: Broward Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 954-321-4247 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.