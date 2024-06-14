Reward up to $150K offered for info on robbery of USPS letter carrier in Fort Worth

Jaida Joyner
·1 min read

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in a recent robbery of a USPS letter carrier in North Texas.

The incident took place on June 8 at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Big Creek Court in Fort Worth.

The first suspect was described as male, about 5’11” and possibly a teenager, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black face covering and gloves at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is also described as male, approximately 5’11” and possibly a teenager, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a blue face covering and gloves.

Authorities have issued a warning urging the public not to take any action to apprehend the suspects themselves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, saying “Law Enforcement” when prompted.

Please reference Case No. 4325195-ROBB. All information provided will be kept strictly confidential, the Postal Inspection Service said.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

STAAR scores: Fort Worth ISD 3rd-graders haven’t caught up after pandemic

TX power grid ‘in better shape’ than last year. How likely are blackouts?

Fort Worth man charged with threatening FBI agent involved in Hunter Biden case

[Get our breaking news alerts.]