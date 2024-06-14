Reward up to $150K offered for info on robbery of USPS letter carrier in Fort Worth

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in a recent robbery of a USPS letter carrier in North Texas.

The incident took place on June 8 at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Big Creek Court in Fort Worth.

If you have information related to the robbery detailed below, report it at (877) 876-2455.



Si tiene información relacionada con el robo que se detalla a continuación, repórtelo al (877) 876-2455. pic.twitter.com/ZXrlt1ZmgA — USPIS-Fort Worth (@USPIS_DFW) June 13, 2024

The first suspect was described as male, about 5’11” and possibly a teenager, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black face covering and gloves at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is also described as male, approximately 5’11” and possibly a teenager, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a blue face covering and gloves.

Authorities have issued a warning urging the public not to take any action to apprehend the suspects themselves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, saying “Law Enforcement” when prompted.

Please reference Case No. 4325195-ROBB. All information provided will be kept strictly confidential, the Postal Inspection Service said.

