Revive I-5 work to close lanes in South Seattle this weekend
Drivers should prepare for another weekend of lane closures on Interstate 5 in South Seattle.
The southbound lanes will be reduced between Boeing Access Road and State Route 599 for “Revive I-5″ work.
Lane reductions begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 22, through 4 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 4.
Here’s what to expect:
Southbound I-5 will be reduced from five lanes to one right lane from 10 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 22, until noon on Saturday, Mar. 23.
Southbound I-5 will be reduced from five lanes to two lanes from noon on Saturday, Mar. 23, until 4 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 25.
Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace broken and cracked concrete.
The work could be postponed if there is heavy rain.