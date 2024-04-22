Revival Day of Hope's plan to use Rochester Fairgrounds stalls. City politics to blame?

ROCHESTER — Tracy Warren wants to bring the nonprofit Revival Day of Hope one-day event to the Rochester Fairgrounds. Her request has yet to be approved, and she said she feels stuck in the middle of a legal dispute over use of the property involving the city and the Rochester Agricultural and Mechanical Association, stewards of the fairgrounds.

Warren said she was looking to move the location of the Revival Day of Hope event from Rochester Common to a spot with more space and more parking. It is held each year as a way to connect people to agencies that can help with issues such as housing, welfare and addiction support groups.

Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan and Tracy Warren at the second annual Revival Day of Hope at Rochester Common in 2022.

"We started this because I noticed that different people were having trouble locating resources they needed," said Warren, a registered nurse. "We set it up as a family fun fest day, but the focus was always coordinating and connecting people to resources. The first year (2021), about 400 people came. In year two we created a nonprofit, a 501(c)(3). We began doing outreach through the year, but this event is our fundraiser."

She said about 1,000 people attended in 2022, but last year's event was canceled.

"We had to cancel at the last minute in 2023 because Hurricane Lee was looming and we could not secure the vendors spaces at the commons," said Warren. "We took a huge financial hit, and I fear we lost the trust of some of the sponsors. So, I wanted to find a better place, a place where we can stake down tents, where we can know each year there is room for us."

Warren said she spoke with Mark Perry, fairgrounds manager, who she has known for many years. He spoke to RAMA on her behalf, and she thought she had found a solution. The fairgrounds have the space, shelter and utilities she needs.

RAMA and city still in legal battle over fairgrounds use outside of the fair

Knowing she still needed a permit from the city for the event, Warren submitted her application for a variance to allow the event to be held Aug. 31. She said she unexpectedly ran into city politics. RAMA and city officials have a long history of bad blood and lawsuits that have gone as far as the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Still pending is a case between the city and RAMA, at the Superior Court level, over the use of the fairgrounds for events other than the annual Granite State Fair.

RAMA contends it needs to run special events, like the Twisted Metal car racing event, its last request, in order to raise enough money to support the fairgrounds. The city denied that request indicating RAMA was "grandfathered" only for the fair.

The case is pending in Strafford County Superior Court. City attorney Terence O'Rourke said the city filed a motion to dismiss. It is scheduled for a hearing on May 29.

On April 10, Warren went before the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment asking for a variance to hold Revival Day of Hope in 2024. The hearing was continued until May 8, but it seems she may run into the same grandfathering issue RAMA has faced.

Warren said she felt shut down, even though the meeting was continued and her proposal was not rejected.

"It seemed very clear they did not want to hear anything I had to say," she said. "I explained what we do, and what we were hoping to do at the fairgrounds, being just a continuance of what we have been doing for years. I explained why the fairgrounds were going to be a better location for us."

City Attorney Terence O'Rourke declined to offer comments on Warren's case.

"As you know, the extent of RAMA’s grandfathered use is currently the subject of litigation in Strafford Superior Court," said O'Rourke. "Therefore, the city will not be making any comments outside of the court proceedings."

RAMA supports Revival Day of Hope request

Attorney Marcia Brown, who represents RAMA, attended the meeting and spoke in favor of Warren's request.

Acknowledging the long history between RAMA and the city, Brown said Warren's request is not the same. She said she already had sought out requirements from the city for food and beverages, has gone to the Fire Department to meet its requirements, talked with the Recreation Department and said the issue is that her request does not come as any part of the fair's uses.

Brown said RAMA would not charge Warren rent for use of the property, considering it a charity and seeking to help. She said Warren's event meets the public interest because it offers information about needed services and agencies.

Brown said hospitals, schools and community centers are allowed in the zone (office/commercial) where the fairgrounds is located, and she feels Warren's event meets the spirit of the ordinance.

"I am not sure this variance she was told to apply for is the correct measure," said Brown. "This is not part of the fair, or the swap meet which RAMA is grandfathered for. It's not an expansion of use by RAMA for which a variance is required by the city. I am dismayed that the city continues to have people submit applications that they know will be denied. This should not be considered a part of the grandfathered discussion."

City Planning Director Shanna Saunders suggested the ZBA continue the hearing to their May 8 meeting to give the board time to review additional information offered by Brown. She also said Warren might consider submitting her request as an amendment to the application.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Revival Day of Hope's plan to use Rochester Fairgrounds stalls