With revised plans, Lodi's Lake House project looks set to sail

Mar. 26—After more than three years, plans for a proposed hotel, restaurant and apartment complex on Turner Road will be discussed at Lodi City Hall this week.

The Lodi Planning Commission will consider rezoning a 9-acre piece of land located at 1018 North Lower Sacramento Road from industrial to mixed used center at its March 28 meeting, and recommend approval at a future Lodi City Council meeting.

The rezone will help move developer Celia Hung's "Lake House" project, to be located across the street from the former General Mills plant, closer to reality.

The site is currently occupied by trees and a Northern California Power Agency electric generation station, which will be surrounded by Hung's development once complete.

Hung has proposed a 96-suite boutique hotel restaurant and parking on the site, along with about 18,500 square feet of retail space and an apartment complex with 150 market-rate units and a two-story community building.

The project was originally submitted to the city in 2018 and has undergone major changes over the last six years, according to staff, including a revised site plan to address comments from reviewing agencies, as well as the conclusions of a noise study that measured impacts from the NCPA power plant.

According to Wednesday's staff report, the hotel, restaurant, and retail space will be located on the southern portion of the site, near the North Lower Sacramento Road and West Turner Road intersection, and the parking structure will be located along West Turner Road

The hotel will vary between two and four stories, with a minimum setback of about 20 feet from North Lower Sacramento Road and 45 feet from West Turner Road.

Because the project will surround the existing NCPA plant, a 14-foot-high soundwall has been suggested to minimize noise the facility might generate.

Detailed specifics about the project's various uses were not included in Wednesday's staff report, as they will not be discussed.

However, Hung had initially proposed an 80-seat ground floor restaurant, and 240-seat banquet room on the hotel's second floor. The parking garage would accommodate 220 customers.

The units in the apartment complex would have one to three bedrooms and be as large as 1,700 square feet in size, and the complex itself would also include administrative offices, a lounge and gym, and an outdoor pool.

There would be 280 residential parking spaces, with 130 of those located under the complex and 30 on the surface for guests.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 315 W. Pine St. It will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.