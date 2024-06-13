Reviewing the news: Railroads in the north

June 13, 1924: P.M. plans new Petoskey car

The best sleeper car service ever given Petoskey people is to be handled by the two railroads leading into the city this summer. The Pennsylvania lines will have their usual schedule of trains and cars. The Pere Marquette will add a Petoskey to Grand Rapids sleeper leaving Petoskey at 6:45 p.m. daily but Saturday.

This car will be set off the train in the Union station in Grand Rapids until 8 a.m. on each trip. On the north trip the car will be open in Grand Rapids at 9 and reach here before 8 a.m. There will be dining service on this train for supper southbound, and breakfast on the north trip.

The first run of this car will be made next Tuesday when a number of Petoskey Elks will use it for the trip to the state convention in Grand Rapids.

Owner Nick Bicking takes a look at the broken windows in the cab of the locomotive sidetracked at his resort in this 1974 News-Review photo.

June 11, 1974: Vandals take toll on rail showpiece

Nick Bicking, owner of Harbour Inn has a problem. A big one.

Eleven years ago he bought and had hauled to his resort hotel, formerly known as Ramona Park Hotel, a switch engine, one car and a caboose.

Since Pennsylvania Lines had disbanded the Harbor Springs spur completely, there was no need of rails to the area and Bicking had to work fast to get his rolling stock in place. The railroad then removed the tracks completely on either side of the three car display and it stands there today. But not in the same condition he intended it to stand when it was moved into position 11 years ago.

Vandals have struck the train over the years and now he is about at the point of no return.

“I am debating right now whether to restore the engine and cars and then put up a high cyclone type fence around it or give the whole thing away,” Bicking said.

Among the smaller things taken by souvenir hunters or vandals were at least 11 valuable train lamps of all styles.

Bicking bought the locomotive, a yard switcher type, from Columbus, Ohio and he picked up the old time day coach and caboose at Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The locomotive was cleaned up and painted. Seats were repaired and all the “bright work” was polished. The rest of the locomotive was painted for preservation and protection against the elements.

The day coach was turned into a novel club car with a bar and tables. The caboose was repaired but not open for other than private parties.

In all, it was a showpiece of the area and old time railroad buffs came to show their children what it was like in the “good old days.”

Then disaster started to strike. First a lamp would be missing. Then the various windows became targets for rocks. The cab of the locomotive was invaded and every movable part found was taken off, unscrewed or broken off and the seats were ripped up.

Bicking boarded up the train windows but vandals still wanted to see more. They ripped off the boards and broke more windows. They gained access to the cars and smashed tables and seats.

The vandalism still continues.

Some of the parts can never be replaced. For the other parts it would cost several hundred dollars to restore.

Bicking feels the modern generation knows little or nothing of the old nostalgia of the early railroading days and they apparently care less.

The original spur to Harbor Springs was used long before the turn of the century with as high as 14 trains daily running between Petoskey and Harbor Springs on regular runs and “dummy” runs. As time went on, passengers by train were replaced with autos and soon the passenger train and later freight train business came to a halt. Coal and other supplies were taken as far as Conway where they were sidetracked and shopped to their destination by truck. Any freight train business for Harbor Springs still goes the same way today.

