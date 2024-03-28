Reviewing the news: The March lion and Wilderness State Park plans

March 29, 1924: March lion finally appears

The March lion, always seen in northern Michigan sometime during the month of March, paid Petoskey and northern Michigan a visit quite unexpectedly Friday night. Coming in on a stiff northeaster, old Mister Lion made himself known with a brisk howl, snow and cold.

All northern Michigan reports a sudden drop in temperature with wind and snow. The lads who planned games of marbles for the Saturday vacation found their plans changed when mother called them this morning. The warm library and a book had quite a strong pull on some youths; others, however, enjoyed the cold, crisp air very much.

How long the cold snap, snow and wind will continue no one here seems able to determine. Nevertheless there are some who predict that the storm, the first to visit the Petoskey region in six weeks, may continue for several days.

This 1967 photo shows a trail map at Wilderness State Park.

March 29, 1974: Commissioners hear master plan for Wilderness Park

A recommendation will be submitted to the state DNR from local Emmet County officials concerning the DNR’s proposed master plan for Wilderness State Park.

The proposed plan, to be considered by the DNR commission on April 11, was explained to county residents during a public meeting in Petoskey in January, 1973. Since then the DNR has been molding the plan for final approval.

Yesterday, Sturgeon Bay Association chairman Bill Juilleret of Harbor Springs told the county commission that his local organization differs with the DNR plan on one major point.

Juilleret said that the state officials intend to place about two and one-half miles of beachfront property in a primitive and natural zone. The beach is included in what is known as the Starr Property, a chunk of land at the southern side of the park which is currently being leased by the state and which will be sold to the state once the Starr property is probated.

Juilleret said that the beach itself should be placed in a general use category, noting that it provides sole access for vehicles going to and from the mouth of Big Sucker Creek.

The county commission agreed with Juilleret on that point and will notify the DNR and other government officials to that effect. They will recommend that the DNR leave the beach, running from Lake View-rd. to the creek, in a general use category to allow vehicular access to the creek.

The Sturgeon Bay Association spokesman also noted the DNR’s apparent intent to not hold a second public meeting in Emmet County concerning the plan. He said the local residents should have an opportunity to supply input on the revised plan since it differs from the plan presented locally over a year ago.

Juilleret said that the association’s concern with the plan is based on the belief that there is a lack of good public beach in the county.

“I think the people of Emmet County are missing the boat if they don’t apply some pressure concerning the public beach,” he said.

The local businessman said that native residents have used the Starr property beach area for over 100 years and that the access has not been abused. He questioned the judgment of people ruling on its future when the people do not live in the county, are unfamiliar with the property and, in some cases, have never viewed the property on a personal basis.

County commissioner Doug Jardine voiced support of Juilleret’s statements, noting “I agree 100 percent that people will be shorted if the state is allowed to shut off two and one-half miles of beach.”

County commissioner Herbert Bachelor agreed. Bachelor said he attended the meeting in Petoskey a year ago. He said that everybody present, excluding a few, were violently opposed to the plan at that point. Bachelor said it was his understanding that the DNR would revise the plan and then hold another public meeting.

Bachelor than offered a motion to support the Sturgeon Bay Association. It was seconded by Jardine and passed unanimously.

