Reviewing the news: New captain in town

May 26, 1924: The Tribune is in its new home

Although the complete machinery for publishing the Tribune has not yet arrived due to slow transportation conditions, the Tribune today moved into its new home in the Ottawa Hotel Block and will shortly be publishing under far better conditions than ever.

The offices located temporarily in the Moloney Building together with all the office equipment has been moved into the newly appointed office in the front part of the main building and as soon as electric fixtures and other less important items are received and installed the Tribune will have very complete and convenient offices.

Machinery is still on the road although had the shipments been promptly delivered the plant would have been complete in every detail some days ago.

The machinery now on the road however, should arrive within a few days, when the Tribune will be ready to invite the public in to see the new plant and see a paper published in the most modern and up to date manner. In the meantime the business office and the new home of the Tribune in the Ottawa hotel Block, corner Main and State streets and telephone number remains the same, 71.

The May 23, 1974 edition of the Cheboygan Observer.

May 23, 1974: New captain of the Mackinaw arrives

Captain Lawrence White has arrived from Miami to take command of the Cheboygan-based Coast Guard icebreaker Mackinaw.

He reported to the ship and took part in ceremonies May 17th for retirement of Lieutenant Commander Frederick Mayr, ship’s engineering officer. However, Captain White will not take command until sometime this month.

Meanwhile Captain John Bruce remains in charge. Captain Bruce will take the ship to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, leaving here Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. to enter drydock for six weeks.

While the ship is in drydock Captain White will relieve Captain Bruce, at end of this month.

Captain Bruce will then begin his new position as chief of staff at the district headquarters in Cleveland.

Captain Bruce has been house-hunting with his wife in Cleveland.

His 12 year old son Michael has come to Cheboygan and will be on the ship with his dad to share the trip when his father makes his last ride on the Mackinaw as skipper.

Captain White’s family is remaining at Miami for the present. They will join him in July. The Mackinaw is expected back from drydock in time for the Fourth of July, as the ship is tentatively committed to be here for that day.

When he comes back in July said Captain White, he will be house hunting.

The retirement ceremony on May 17 for Lieutenant Commander Mayr was held while the ship was tied up at the Standard Oil storage tanks. In order to enter shipyard, the Mackinaw has to reduce its draft to 15 feet. To accomplish this, it discharged water ballast, and also was reducing its fuel load. Over two hundred thousand gallons of its 440,000 gallon capacity was being pumped out into Standard Oil bulk tanks. When the ship returns, it will take the fuel back. Captain Bruce was appreciative of the arrangement to defuel. It is another local accommodation, he said, made possible through the Standard Oil manager Bob Albright.

He said if the ship had to unload fuel at Sturgeon Bay, it would have been a time consuming process.

At the retirement ceremony for Mr. Mayr, his wife and 17 year old daughter Karen were present from their home at Interlochen. Guests included Ex Mayor Lawrence Otto, who is a former Commander on the Mackinaw, Chief of Police William Tomlinson, and City Clerk Harve Fuhr. Mr. Mayr said his plans for the present after 22 years in the Coast Guard are to complete building his home at Interlochen. Short range plans he added are “to have a lot of fun.” He listed sailing, golf and horseback riding.

Captain Bruce was assisted in the retirement ceremony by Commander George Farmer, executive officer.

