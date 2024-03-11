'Reverse Racism'? Girl Seen Getting Jumped By Black Girls in Viral Video Causes Racial Uproar

A viral video allegedly showing a group of Missouri high schoolers jumping another girl is causing a racial uproar on social media, with some commentators alleging “reverse racism.”

An un-identified teen girl, who appears to be white, was reportedly hospitalized and in critical condition after a fight near Hazelwood East High School on Friday. In the video, a group of teen girls, who appear to be Black, are seen punching and kicking the girl on the ground. St. Louis County Police responded to the fight and arrested a 15 year-old suspect on assault charges.

“Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need,” the school district said in a statement to Fox News.

The video caught the attention of conservatives on social media largely because of the suspected races of the suspects and the injured girl.

Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Points USA and the man behind a campaign to discredit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., circulated images of the fight calling the other teen girls a “mob.” His followers quickly latched on to the fight complaining of “reverse racism,” and targeting the race of the girls in the video.

“Lots of diversity doing diversity things,” wrote one social media user.

“Am I the only one noticing the race of the attacker,” wrote another.

“If a white girl did that to a black girl, Biden would be meeting with the victims family tonight In other words, he won’t be meeting with her family tonight,” added another user.

“If the races were reversed, there would be riots,” wrote another.

Valentina Gomez, a candidate for Missouri Secretary of State, used the incident to politically attack Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) for “defunding the police.”



“Kaylee was brutally killed,” tweeted Gomez. “@AGAndrewBailey I EXPECT you to charge the killer with First Degree Murder, and everyone else as an adult for Aiding and Abetting. I call for the resignation of Representative @RepCori for defunding the Police, and @CityofHazelwood Mayor Matthew Robinson for failing to protect its citizens. @EndWokeness@MarioNawfal@libsoftiktok.”

To be clear, Rep. Bush did not defund the police in the City of Hazelwood Missouri or anywhere else for that matter and an arrest was made. Gomez also claimed that the girl was brutally murdered — but so far there have been no official reports that the teen has passed away.



