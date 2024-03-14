Reverse crash in road rage arrest

Mar. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A driver, suspected of reversing his truck into another vehicle in a road rage incident, is in jail as a result, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.

A 46-year-old Kalkaska man told police he was returning home after picking up someone at Cherry Capital Airport when a truck, driven by a 26-year-old East Bay Township man, was driving erratically behind him and trying to pass, Lt. Roy Raska said.

The Kalkaska man said he pulled over so the truck could pass him. But, after the East Bay Township driver had pulled his truck out in front, he suddenly threw his truck in reverse and "slammed" into the front of the Kalkaska man's car, causing substantial damage.

Then the East Bay Township driver fled the scene, police reported.

The call came in to police at 12:43 a.m. Saturday near Hammond and Rasho roads in East Bay Township.

Deputies found the East Bay Township man and placed him in jail on suspicion of felonious assault, Raska said.