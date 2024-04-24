Revere school board hires new superintendent to replace Michael Tefs

Daniel White, superintendent of Keystone Local School District in LaGrange, Ohio, was named the new Revere Local Schools superintendent at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, April 23, 2024. He begins on Aug. 1.

Daniel White, superintendent of the Keystone Local School District in LaGrange, Ohio, will be the new superintendent of Revere Local Schools.

The Revere Board of Education voted to hire White on Tuesday. He will succeed Michael Tefs, who resigned in January.

White was given a three-year contract and will begin Aug. 1. The district said he and Tefs will have 10 days to work with Tefs to help with the transition. Tefs has been superintendent of Revere Local Schools since 2021.

In prepared comments, Board of Education President Keith Malick called White a proven, results-oriented leader.

Malick said White matches the qualities and characteristics determined during the search process that the district wanted in its next superintendent. The superintendent search forum allowed for staff, administrators, community members, parents and students to meet three finalists and provide feedback to the board.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to join the Revere community," White said in a prepared statement. "Revere embodies a superintendent's dream job, with its commitment to high student achievement and a staff dedicated to excellence.”

White has been the Keystone superintendent since 2018. Prior to that time, he served as Director of Education in Midview Local School District and Director of Curriculum and Instruction and assistant principal in Keystone. He began his career as an elementary teacher in Ashland City Schools.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Revere hires Daniel White as new superintendent