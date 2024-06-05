‘Revenge and retaliation’: Trump and allies pledge MAGA payback if he is re-elected
Mike Schmidt, Investigative Reporter for the New York Times, Tim Miller, former RNC Spokesperson and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump and his cult followers in congress plotting revenge in the wake of the ex-President being held criminally accountable.