‘Revenge and retaliation’: Trump and allies pledge MAGA payback if he is re-elected

New York City, home to over 60,000 gig delivery workers, has been cracking down on cheap, uncertified e-bikes that have resulted in battery fires across the city. “I think the market is moving from a Wild West to a mature market,” Mike Peregudov, CEO and co-founder at Whizz, told TechCrunch. The New York-based startup claims to offer gig workers access to safe, high-quality e-bikes for between $139 and $149 per month.