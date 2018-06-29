Revellers battle it out with wine in Spain

Revellers poured buckets of wine over each other in northern Spain on Friday in an annual wine battle in the country’s Rioja producing-region. La Batalla de Vino is held each June in the town of Haro on the feast of St Peter, an event organizers say draws thousands of people. On Friday, participants soaked each other with buckets and toy spray guns, turning their clothes a shade of purple. (AP)

Photography by Alvaro Barrientos/AP

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.