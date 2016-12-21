Revelers celebrate winter solstice at Stonehenge

    1 / 16

    Members of the Shakti Sings choir sing as druids, pagans and revelers gather in the center of Stonehenge, hoping to see the sun rise, as they take part in a winter solstice ceremony at the ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury on Dec. 21, 2016 in Wiltshire, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

    More than five thousand pagans, druids and revelers gathered at Britain’s ancient monument Stonehenge on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice.

    The sun rose at the site of the famed standing stones in the southwest English county of Wiltshire at 1:09 p.m. ET, beginning the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

    People played musical instruments, while others sang and took photographs of the rising sun which will provide just under eight hours of sunlight on Wednesday, said English Heritage, which protects the historical site.

    Thursday marks the start of longer days before the summer solstice in June.

    “I am from South Africa, I came for the solstice, especially for the solstice. I am a Pagan, a witch and this is about the best place to be,” one woman said. (Reuters)

