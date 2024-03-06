Revealed: the winners and losers of Jeremy Hunt’s Budget

After weeks of fevered speculation about what he will say, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, presents his 2024 Budget today. As we do every year, here we identify the Budget winners and losers. This article will be updated as the speech progresses.

Winners

Drinkers

The Chancellor has frozen alcohol duty until Feb 1 2025. The Treasury said it was “cutting costs for breweries, distilleries, restaurants, nightclubs, pubs and bars”.

Drivers

The freeze in fuel duty has been extended for a further year as the Government is extending the temporary 5p cut in fuel duty rates. The Treasury said on X it was “supporting motorists across the country ... saving an average of £250 per car since the cut was introduced in 2022”. The Chancellor said the decision, alongside the freeze in alcohol duty, also helped the fight against inflation.

Workers

As the Budget grew nearer it became more and more certain that the Chancellor would cut employees’ National Insurance contributions, probably by 2p in the pound – a reduction of a fifth on the current rate of 10pc. This would be considerably cheaper than the equivalent cut in the basic rate of income tax.

Savers who have Lifetime Isas

There has been speculation that Mr Hunt will scrap rules that penalise those who withdraw money from Lisas other than for the prescribed purposes of buying a home or funding retirement. Under the rumoured changes, the withdrawal penalty would be reduced so that only the government bonus would be forfeited, not the saver’s own money.

Overseas tourists

The “tourist tax”, or the abolition of VAT refunds on purchases made in the UK by foreign visitors, is seen as a likely candidate for the Budget axe. Critics say the tax encourages international tourists to avoid Britain.

Losers

Pensioners and others whose income is unearned

While a cut in income tax would benefit anyone whose income exceeds the tax-free personal allowance, the expected cut in NI will apply only to income earned by employees. Those who depend on “unearned” income such as pensions or dividends will not be better off. At present we don’t know what changes, if any, are planned for NI contributions made by the self-employed.

Wealthy families

Mr Hunt is expected to ignore widespread calls for the abolition of inheritance tax, or at least a reduction in the current rate of 40pc or the introduction of more generous allowances.

Vapers

The Chancellor is thought likely to introduce a new tax on the liquids in e-cigarettes. If so he is expected to increase taxes on smoking so that vaping remains cheaper.

Business class passengers

Higher rates of air passenger duty on business class tickets are rumoured to be among Mr Hunt’s planned measures to be announced in the Budget.

Airbnb hosts and holiday home owners

Mr Hunt is considering scrapping tax perks for owners of holiday lets such as Airbnb homes. Critics say the plans could cost landlords £300m.

Uber users

Mr Hunt may impose VAT on the full price of a ride with Uber, Bolt or similar “ride hailing” services. Currently, the tax is charged only on the difference between the charge to the passenger and the amount paid to the driver. The change would result in a rise in the amount paid by the passenger of about 15pc, according to Blick Rothenberg, a tax and advisory firm.

