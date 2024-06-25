Revealed: Britain’s worst energy supplier for customer service

EDF has been named Britain’s worst energy supplier for customer service after a botched IT upgrade sparked a rise in complaints.

The French state-owned firm fared the worst in an annual customer service poll, with the firm admitting its call waiting times had fallen below standard.

Average call waiting times jumped from just under a minute last year, to more than five minutes in the three months to March this year, according to the findings.

In total EDF ranked last, scoring just two stars for service. Several customers have hit out at the firm in recent months after they were wrongly billed tens of thousands of pounds.

Sir Grayson Perry criticised the provider’s call centre for being “no help” when his his monthly direct debit payments jumped from £300 a month to £39,000, while Jon Sopel, who co-hosts the News Agents podcast, claimed his monthly bill rose from £152 to £19,274 a month. It is understood both issues have now been resolved.

Across the board Citizens Advice said energy firms’ customer service had fallen to an all time low, with suppliers “failing to give their customers proper support”.

Utilita and British Gas also made up the bottom three, while Ecotricity was top of the pile.

An EDF spokesman said: “We recognise our call answer times haven’t been up to the high standards we set ourselves and are committed to doing better, getting back to the market-leading service our customers expect.

“We’ve recruited and trained more people at our Sunderland, Brighton and Exeter offices and are nearing the end of a complex transfer of our residential customers to a new IT system, resulting in more customers getting in touch as we navigate this process.”

While accepting its customer support performance has dropped, EDF has taken issue with Citizens Advice’s methodology.

“We get as many emails, texts and WhatsApps as we do calls, but Citizens Advice places heavier weighting on call-wait times to calculate the overall score, which we’re calling on them to change,” a spokesman said.

Results were based on customer surveys carried out between January to March this year, when record numbers went to Citizens Advice for help with energy issues.

The charity called for a tighter crackdown on energy suppliers to bring an end to widespread poor customer service.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “When millions are struggling to afford the essentials, it’s completely unacceptable that energy companies are failing to give their customers proper support.

“We have long called for Ofgem to be given stronger powers to hold suppliers to account on customer service. That must include tackling the complaints backlog before next winter.

“The next government must introduce better targeted energy bill support for those struggling to keep the lights on or cook a hot meal.”

Ovo Energy was in third place, followed by EON Energy, ScottishPower, Octopus Energy, British Gas and EDF.

Citizens Advice said it helped a record five million people with their energy bills last year after falling in debt to their supplier.

Energy companies are responsible for providing support, such as affordable payment plans, to people who can’t afford their bills, however the charity said there is mistrust among consumers, which can make it harder for people to seek help when they need it most.

Households are set to benefit from an eventual reprieve in July when energy bills begin to fall.

From July a typical household will pay £1,568 a year for their energy bills, following a fall in the “price cap”. Ofgem said this is a saving of £122 over the course of a year – or around £10 a month.

Dame Moriarty added: “News that bills are dropping slightly from July will be cold comfort for the record numbers seeking help from our advisers”.

