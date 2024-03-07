Revaluation drives hefty grand list increase in Lyme

Mar. 6—LYME — Last year's property revaluation is largely responsible for a 37.2% increase in the 2023 net taxable grand list.

Assessor Melinda R. Kronfeld said real estate values rose $195.2 million, or 41.8%, to $662.4 million. The total grand list ― comprising real estate, motor vehicle and personal property taxes ― comes in at $712.5 million, up $193 million.

Net motor vehicle assessments of $33.6 million decreased by $2.5 million, or 6.9%. Kronfeld said the decrease was the result of lower retail car values in many categories that had seen a major spike in the wake of the pandemic.

Net personal property assessments grew by $322,968, or 2%, to $16.5 million.

1. Connecticut Light & Power: $14.1 million.

2. Beverly Platner: $5.9 million.

3. George W. Whelen IV: $4.5 million.

4. Peter C. Daitch, trustee: $3.8 million.

5. 1859 Associates LLC: $3.6 million.

6. Maureen Johnson and G. Gilead: $3.5 million.

7. Stephen C. Wardlaw, trustee, and the estate of Lynne Wardlaw: $3.2 million.

8. Timothy Mellon: $3 million.

9. Elizabeth McGuire Enders, trustee: $2.9 million.

10. Lorac LLC: $2.7 million.