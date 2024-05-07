Who is the Rev. James Beckman? 5 things to know about Knoxville's new bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Knoxville has a new bishop.

Pope Francis appointed to the job the Rev. James Mark Beckman, who has spent more than 30 years as a priest in the Diocese of Nashville. His episcopal ordination is scheduled for July.

“I am blessed and honored to accept this appointment from the Holy Father,” Beckman, 61, said in a news release. “I am a native Tennessean, and I am grateful that I can continue serving the Church and now the faithful of the Diocese of Knoxville in this region that I know well and love tremendously.”

The appointment comes after Bishop Richard Stika resigned in June amid mounting complaints about his leadership and handling of allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.

Here's what to know about the new leader:

James Mark Beckman is a Tennessee native

Beckman, 61, was born in Lawrenceburg, south of Nashville near the Alabama state line. He attended Sacred Heart School and Lawrenceburg County High School.

He left Tennessee to attend St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, before earning a master's degree in religious studies from the Catholic University in Louvain, Belgium, in 1988.

He returned to Tennessee and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Nashville in 1990. Between then and his appointment as bishop in Knoxville, Beckman served as pastor of five different parishes and as the director of priest personnel for the Diocese of Nashville since 2018.

Beckman took his time before deciding to join the priesthood

Following his study at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, Beckman took a year off before being ordained into the priesthood. He told Nashville Catholic, church publication, he enjoyed the experience of universality in Belgium but didn't yet have the clarity he needed to go into the priesthood.

“The one unresolved question was, ‘Would I be happy being a priest and living a celibate life?’” Beckman explained to Nashville Catholic.

He took a year off and served as a deacon and taught classes in Chattanooga. Eventually, he decided to become a priest. His first assignment in Nashville was serving as associate pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Donelson as well as a teacher at Father Ryan High School.

Beckman led the Search you retreat program for 13 years

Beckman said at a press conference May 7 one of his favorite parts of being a priest is teaching and working with children. In Nashville, he was director of the Catholic Youth Office and led Search, a Christian youth retreat.

“I loved the Search program. I could see the work of God in that program shaping young people,” he said to Nashville Catholic. “I think the gift of being a priest this long now in the diocese is seeing many of the young people I taught at Father Ryan and also in the Search program who are actively engaged in the life of the church as adults. I see how effective the gift of Father Ryan and Search were to those young people in those days. "

Beckman loves the outdoors

Beckman said he's especially looking forward to being in Knoxville because of its proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

"When I walk into the woods, I feel a deep sense of peace and connection with god," he said.

He also said he loves reading and film.

In the church, his favorite work as a priest is celebrating the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist.

"But also there are profound moments of reconciliation, of anointing of the sick," he told Nashville Catholic. "I’ve grown to appreciate more and more the joy of baptism and of young couples getting married and preparing them for that.

Beckman has a large family

Beckman smiled when he talked about his family, many of whom he said still live in his hometown of Lawrenceburg.

In addition to his two living parents, he has three brothers and two sisters. When he told his parents he would be Knoxville's bishop, he said they were "overjoyed and shocked."

