Rev. Al Sharpton returns to Delaware to rally voters, demand a more diverse court system

Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton joined local activists in Wilmington on Tuesday in an effort to boost voter engagement within Delaware’s Black community to help reform the state’s legal system.

Sharpton, Delaware activist Keandra McDole and Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby have called for Gov. John Carney to appoint more Black people and people of color as judges on Delaware's Supreme Court and its Chancery Court.

The rally was organized following Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock’s announced retirement from the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Black people are the largest racial minority in the state at 23% of Delaware's population. The state is projected to have majority-minority racial makeup by 2050.

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks in Wilmington on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, calling for judicial diversity in Delaware courts.

Sharpton pledges to return again and again

Sharpton praised President Joe Biden for his efforts to diversify the federal courts through his nominations. The social justice advocate then sharply criticized the governor of Biden's home state for failing to appoint a diverse judiciary, asserting that the governor's actions do not align with his professed values.

"The son of Delaware is betrayed by the governor of Delaware when it comes to diversity," Sharpton said.

The civil rights icon challenged Carney to explain why he couldn't find qualified candidates of color to appoint when vacancies arise.

Sharpton noted that he's visited the state several times and "I'm going to keep coming to Delaware because I'm going to keep trying to do what is necessary to lead the diversity. I'm also going to be joining them on getting the vote out."

The rally was sponsored by Citizens for Judicial Fairness, an organization backed by global translation services company TransPerfect and its employees. Philip Shawe, co-founder of TransPerfect, and the company's employees have been criticizing Delaware officials since a Chancery Court ruling led to the sale of the business in 2014. Shawe subsequently regained control of the company in 2018.

Local leaders show support for activists

On Monday, Gov. Carney officially announced he is running for mayor of Wilmington. In his announcement, he pledged to work with state officials, school districts and community leaders to improve public education in city schools and invest in small and minority-owned businesses.

Among those present at the rally were elected officials and political candidates whom McDole said she could count on to be responsive. This included New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer; state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker; former Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter, candidate for mayor; and Collin O’Mara, former Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary and Democratic candidate for governor.

Local social justice activist Keandra McDole speaks at a rally calling for increased diversity in Chancery Court on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Wilmington. McDole said she would be involved in efforts to increase democratic participation within Delaware’s Black community.

With several political candidates surrounding her, McDole said she wants to secure enough votes to alter the composition of the courts, their jury pools and the leadership of Wilmington.

"Not only will voter registration help with putting in people like us in the court systems and throughout, it will also have [it so] we can sit on the jury," she said.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

