Reuniting pets and owners after disasters: Newton receives state's first emergency trailer

One of the many pets rescued in Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. That disaster spurred the creation of AKC Pet Disaster Relief’s emergency response trailers.

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in 2005, the tragedies seemed to be endless.

One of the many heartbreaking scenarios during and after the storm was the impact it had on family pets. News reports showed images of people who had to leave their pets behind to seek shelter. Some Katrina victims refused to leave without the furry members of their family because emergency response plans did not accommodate pets.

It's hard to know the exact number of dogs, cats and other pets affected, but the Animal Welfare Institute estimates that as many as 250,000 pets were separated from their families, and approximately 150,000 died.

Tragedy leads to positive change

Those tragedies inspired something good, however. AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club, developed emergency trailers, which can help communities on a daily basis and be deployed to disaster areas during times of need.

AKC Reunite's 110th pet disaster relief trailer was donated to Newton on Feb. 27, the first donation in the state of Iowa.

The trailer will generally be used in Poweshiek and Jasper counties, where it will do things like help reunite lost microchipped pets with their owners.

In the event of tornadoes, floods or other disasters, the trailer can provide relief for pets in any of Iowa's 99 counties.

“Just last year the area experienced such severe weather, the governor declared a disaster," Tom Sharp, president and CEO of AKC Reunite, said in a news release. "Now the local emergency management will have the materials they need when disaster strikes.”

An AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer has been donated to Newton for Poweshiek and Jasper counties. It's the first trailer AKC has donated in Iowa and will serve all 99 counties during disasters.

What do Pet Disaster Relief trailers hold?

AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailers have equipment to create a safe place to house at least 65 pets for 72 hours after a disaster is declared.

With crates and carriers as well as a universal microchip scanner, the trailer is an emergency shelter for animals.

The trailers are also equipped with the necessary bowls, collars and leashes as well as fans, lighting and a generator, cleaning supplies and maintenance items.

Who helped make the pet trailer donation possible?

AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service in the U.S., sponsors AKC Pet Disaster Relief. It partners with AKC dog clubs and pet lovers to make the trailer donations possible.

Newton's trailer was made possible by the Central Iowa Kennel Club, Poweshiek County Alliance and Grinnell College.

“The Central Iowa Kennel Club is proud to partner with AKC Reunite, Poweshiek and Jasper County Emergency Management Agencies, and Grinnell College to bring to Iowa our first AKC Reunite Pet Disaster Relief Trailer,” Kristina DeLisi, president of the Central Iowa Kennel Club, said in a news release. “Iowa regularly experiences tornados and other severe weather that can devastate whole communities. This trailer will be a resource for all 99 counties to keep pets safe during these emergencies, as well as reuniting them with their owners.”

Brian Paul, coordinator at Poweshiek County Emergency Management, acknowledged in the news release that the trailer fills a resource gap that's existed for a long time.

"(W)e are excited that this is the first trailer of its kind in Iowa,” Paul said. “It will undoubtedly be a valuable resource to our two counties and we look forward to the partnerships and increased resiliency it creates.”

The trailer will enhance communities' capacity to care for beloved animal companions during emergencies, said Jamey Robinson, EMA director at Jasper County Emergency Management.

"Together, we are building a resilient community that extends its protective embrace to every member, ensuring that no pet is left behind in times of crisis," Robinson said.

