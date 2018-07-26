Reunited family's next challenge: fighting for U.S. asylum

Abisai Montes Marroquin, 11, helps his mother Maria Marroquin Perdomo set up her new cell phone while at a mall in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

By Brian Thevenot and Loren Elliott

New Orleans (Reuters) - Maria Marroquin Perdomo fretted as she waited with her 11-year-old son, Abisai, in the New Orleans International Airport.

A day earlier, the mother and son had been reunited in Texas after being separated by U.S. immigration officials for more than a month, an ordeal that followed a harrowing journey from Honduras.

Now they awaited another reunion: With the father Abisai had not seen in person since he was an infant.

“Maybe he didn’t come,” Marroquin Perdomo said.

Then the boy spotted his father and sprinted toward him. His mother moved more tentatively. For days, she had been consumed by a range of emotions: joy and relief at finding her son; anxiety over whether his father truly wanted her with him after a long estrangement; guilt over the terrors Abisai had suffered; and fear over how her asylum case would play out amid a sweeping U.S. immigration crackdown.

Such anxieties are common as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump scrambles to return as many as 2,500 immigrant children to their parents by a court-ordered deadline of July 26.

The joyful reunions are by no means happy endings. Even as some of the parents get glimpses of the lives they had hoped for in America, they face new challenges in avoiding deportation and keeping their families together.

For Marroquin Perdomo, that will mean trying to convince an immigration judge she fled Honduras for one of the specific reasons outlined in asylum laws. Making that case got much harder last month with an appellate decision issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that immigration attorneys say disallowed some of the asylum justifications most often cited by Central Americans, including fear of unchecked domestic or gang violence.

Marroquin Perdomo has passed a first hurdle, convincing an asylum officer that she has a “credible fear” of returning home. That determination was based on her account of how two policemen pistol-whipped her, invaded her home and tried to extort money, according to a transcript of her credible fear interview reviewed by Reuters.

Most immigrants who pass that first test, however, are not ultimately allowed to remain in the United States, and Hondurans have a particularly low success rate. Between 2007 and 2017, just 16 percent of the Hondurans whose cases were decided in immigration court received asylum or other permission to stay, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Sessions, in his June 11 decision, sharply narrowed the circumstances under which immigrants can use violence at home as grounds for U.S. asylum. To qualify, applicants now need to show either that the government condoned the violence or that they were targeted because of their membership in a “socially distinct” group, based on characteristics such as race or religion.

He also instructed immigration judges and asylum officers to view illegal border-crossing as a “serious adverse factor” in deciding a case and to consider whether applicants could have escaped danger by relocating within their own countries.

Marroquin Perdomo’s case faces long odds in court, said David Ware, a New Orleans immigration attorney.

“It’s hard to put her in a distinct group," he said. “The sad thing about Central American immigrants is that they are fleeing what amount to failed states with high levels of criminality.”

Texas attorney Jodi Goodwin, who helped reunite Marroquin Perdomo with her son, said she is already seeing an increase in asylum applicants failing to pass their initial credible-fear interviews.

“Sessions did what he could to gut asylum law,” she said.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on whether Sessions aimed to make asylum claims more difficult for Central Americans or whether recently reunited families now face a tougher fight against deportation.

In a speech on the day he issued his decision, Sessions said that "the asylum system is being abused to the detriment of the rule of law, sound public policy, and public safety." His decision, he said, restored "sound principles of asylum."

A KNOCK ON THE DOOR

The basis of Marroquin Perdomo’s asylum application, described under oath in her credible-fear interview, is an attack she says occurred on May 20.