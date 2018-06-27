How to reunite 2,000 families: The government has no clue

Immigrant families line up to enter bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on June 24, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. (Photo: David J. Phillip/AP)

President Trump’s recent executive order on keeping migrant families at the southwest border together has several federal agencies scrambling to figure out how to reverse course on a policy that has already separated upwards of 2,000 children.

And the agencies that are supposed to help them are even more in the dark.

Recently published fact sheets and late-night press releases issued over the weekend have declared that the Homeland Security Department and the Health and Human Services Department have a “well-coordinated” plan to reunite thousands of families that have been separated under the administration’s previous policy. But attorneys, caseworkers and others tasked with advocating for the children caught up in this political back and forth say they’ve encountered little more than chaos and confusion since separated children — including infants — first started showing up at Office of Refugee Resettlement-funded facilities around the country in April. The president’s executive order of June 20 has only helped to complicate things even further, leaving many child advocates to question whether the administration ever intended to reunite these families.

“The short version of it: It’s a terrible mess,” said Diane Eikenberry, associate director of policy with the National Immigrant Justice Center, which provides pro-bono legal services to unaccompanied children housed in Chicago-area ORR facilities through the National Immigrant Justice Center’s Immigrant Children’s Protection Project.

“The agency that’s literally been charged by statute to look out for best interest of these children — they’re given an impossible task,” Eikenberry said, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services. “As everything with this policy, the child is the one who’s going to suffer the most.”

Immigrant children housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero-tolerance” policy of the Trump administration walk in a single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, on June 19, 2018. (Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters) More

Minors, like adults, are not afforded a court-appointed attorney for immigration proceedings. However, under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) of 2008, the bipartisan anti-child-trafficking law frequently derided by Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions as an immigration “loophole,” children who enter the country unaccompanied (“unaccompanied alien children,” or UACs) are guaranteed certain protections. In addition to requiring that unaccompanied minors be placed in the custody of HHS, TVPRA mandates that these vulnerable children have the right to a legal screening and “know your rights” presentation by an attorney who can help assure that children fleeing violence have the opportunity to apply for asylum or other forms of relief, such as Special Immigrant Juvenile Status.

That policy, for the most part, was meant to cover Central American teenagers traveling alone, usually hoping to connect with relatives already living in the U.S. But the “zero-tolerance” policy promulgated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April has resulted in children who crossed the border with their parents being taken away and treated as UACs. HHS officials told reporters during a briefing Tuesday that, as of June 25, there were 2,407 children in the agency’s custody “as a result of having been separated from their parents as a consequence of their parents being prosecuted under the zero tolerance policy.”

“As soon as a child is designated as unaccompanied, all those protections from TVPRA kick in,” said Jennifer Podkul, attorney and policy director at KIND (Kids in Need of Defense), another organization that provides legal assistance to unaccompanied children both while in ORR detention and after they’ve been released. “That means they can’t be put into expedited removal” — deported by administrative fiat.

Advocates for unaccompanied minors face new challenges under the Trump administration, including policies resulting in prolonged detention and increased scrutiny by DHS of minors’ parents or potential sponsors that, advocates worry, are deterring suitable guardians from coming forward.