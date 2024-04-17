Return to Nature Funeral Home begins demolition

(PENROSE, Colo) — A disturbing story is now coming to an end as the Return to Nature Funeral Home started being demolished on Tuesday, April 16.

At a memorial held on Tuesday morning, Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said that out of the 191 bodies found at the funeral home, 17 remain unidentified at present. To help identify the remaining bodies, the DNA testing process is already in progress for 12, matching the remains to their family members, while testing for five others has just begun. The process is expected to take up to six months until all have been identified.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Reporter, Cindy Centofanti

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had a heavy part to play in the beginning stages of the demolition. To address biohazard threats, a disinfectant was applied internally, while water was sprayed on the outside during the tear-down to contain the dust.

Once the building and concrete foundation slab have been removed, the EPA will test the soil.

As for the property itself, Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham said the County does not have possession and it remains in the original owner’s name. The remains of the demolished building will be taken to a nearby landfill.

