Retro Louisville: President Franklin D. Roosevelt visits Derby City

President Franklin Roosevelt, left, sits with Kentucky Gov. A.B. Chandler, center and Alben Barkley during the president's visit to Louisville on July 8, 1938, to campaign for Barkley's re-election to the Senate. Barkley's opponent for the nomination at the time was Chandler.

“City Has Greeted 15 Presidents” was the headline on Page 2 of the Courier Journal’s July 9, 1938, edition.

Beginning with James Monroe, June 23, 1819, who arrived via steamboat at the wharf accompanied by Andrew Jackson, a future president, fifteen presidents have visited Louisville during the previous 162 years spanning 31 presidencies (including those who weren’t president at the time such as Abraham Lincoln's visit in 1841).

The reason for this chronicling of Presidential visits was on the front page of that same newspaper: “Senate Needs Barkley, Roosevelt Asserts" with a secondary headline of "Roosevelt Radiates Good Feeling In Address At Union Station."

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in Louisville on July 8, 1938, to campaign for the re-election of U.S. Sen. Alben Barkley in the upcoming Democratic primary against A. B. "Happy" Chandler, who was then a popular Kentucky governor.

Franklin D. Roosevelt visiting Louisville in 1932. Roosevelt and Kentucky Gov. Ruby Laffoon waved to Louisvillians during a 1932 downtown parade. Oct. 23, 1932

Roosevelt arrived at Union Station in a 10-car special train. While he championed Barkley over Chandler, he also spoke of the recent devastating 1937 flood: “The flood made you all better neighbors to each other. It made you better neighbors not only in action but also during the period of rehabilitation. As a result of the flood, we in Washington worked out a definite national policy," he said, referring to the flood control law he recently signed. "We intend to make the Ohio basin safe for our American civilization." Cheers followed this remark.

"Of course," Roosevelt continued, with his magnificent smile, "we're not going to pay for it all." He explained each community would do as much as it could afford and the Federal Government would assume the cost above that. "Lots of people laugh at all the planning we are doing in Washington. It pays even if the Government has to create a temporary deficit by borrowing money for flood control at the present time."

Roosevelt did not depart the train while here. He was "barn-storming" through Kentucky from Covington to Bowling Green. In a related report on Page 4, with a secondary headline of “Senator (Barkley) and Chandler find little to discuss," staff writer J. Howard Henderson noted the awkwardness of the two senate candidates riding on the same train with Roosevelt. For the record, Barkley won re-election.

The July 9, 1938, front page of the Courier Journal documenting Franklin D. Roosevelt's visit to Louisville.

Including this whistle stop, Roosevelt made four visits to Louisville. The first was Oct. 1, 1920, when he was campaigning as the vice presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket with presidential candidate and Ohio Gov. James Cox. Roosevelt and Cox lost to President Warren G. Harding and Vice President Calvin Coolidge.

Roosevelt’s next visit came Oct. 22, 1932, as the Democratic presidential candidate. “Throng in City Hail Roosevelt” was the bold banner headline that morning as his special train arrived from St. Louis at the Central Station on Seventh Street and River Road. He would only be in the city for two hours before departing at noon for additional stops throughout the state, ending at Corbin in the evening.

A large parade was held for Roosevelt with a crowd of over 50,000 lining the route. He then spoke to upwards of 18,000 at the Armory (now known as Louisville Gardens.) Roosevelt would go on to win the presidency, defeating the incumbent President Herbert Hoover.

His next visit to Louisville was even more brief as his special train arrived in Louisville on June 14, 1936. “President Roosevelt, happy and smiling, greeted several thousand persons from the rear platform of his special train at 2:25 p.m. during a fifteen-minute stop at the Union Station. 'I’m very glad to come here again, and wish I could stay longer. The next time I come I'll plan to have a regular visit with you.'"

Roosevelt then traveled to Hodgenville to “fulfill a promise he made long ago to visit the birthplace of his great predecessor (Lincoln). He was content to inspect the rudimentary cabin, read the inscriptions telling the plain but epic story of Lincoln and to express his sentiments in a short statement. 'I have taken from this cabin a renewed confidence that the spirit to again served notice that his Administration Intends to continue its fight against the exploitation of average citizens by special and privileged interests.' Mr. Roosevelt expressed his insistence upon religious tolerance. 'Today, religion is still free within our borders, and it must ever remain so.'"

Roosevelt’s fourth and final visit came July 8, 1938, during his campaign for Barkley’s re-election.

Since Roosevelt’s visit, every president from Harry Truman to Joe Biden has visited Louisville, although Biden was here several times as vice president, for a total of 31 of the 46 Presidents. And, of course, President Zachary Taylor (1784-1850) is buried here.

Steve Wiser, FAIA, is a local historian, author, and architect.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: FDR visits Louisville