Retro Louisville: Municipal (Clark Memorial) Bridge Opens

Thousands stood in on the Indiana side of the former Louisville Memorial Bridge as it was officially transferred to the State of Kentucky, Nov. 1, 1946.

“Now, Mr. Mayor, on behalf of the commission, I have the honor to present to the city of Louisville this structure which for generations to come will be an artery of commerce and whose traffic shall be a bonding link between Kentucky and Indiana and a gateway of every-increasing importance between the North and South.”

That announcement by William Black, Chairman of the Louisville Bridge Commission, was heralded by the Courier Journal, on Nov. 1, 1929, with a banner front-page headline that read “Municipal Bridge Dedicated Here”, which was the day before.

Now known as the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge (or, ‘Second Street Bridge’ by many Louisvillians), this 1.08-mile span over the Ohio River is now approaching its 100th anniversary.

Staff writer John Eschrich, 95 years ago, noted the bridge dedication celebration began at 2:30 pm when a cannon boomed to start a parade commencing from both sides of the span, with Hoosiers and Louisvillians walking, or maybe running, toward the center.

Front page of Courier Journal's Municipal Bridge edition on October 29, 1929.

Eschrich wrote: ‘The crowd, over-eager, began to rush and the big structure trembled startlingly as the mass of people from both sides struggled to get nearer as the officials took their seats beneath a tarpaulin stand in the exact center of the structure where a pure white ribbon, the last barrier, stood to be cut only a few minutes later by an excited little Helen West, daughter of the executive secretary of the Bridge Commission.’

Seated in the bridge center were Kentucky Gov. Flem Sampson, Louisville Mayor William Harrison, Jeffersonville Mayor Harry Poindexter, Indiana Lt. Governor Edgar Bush, Kentucky U.S. Senator Frederic Sackett, several Congressional representatives, and many other local dignitaries.

Black, the Bridge Commission Chairman, stated: "The total (bridge) cost is a little less than $4,750,000 (about $88,700,000 in 2024 dollars) the actual cost being about three-quarters of a million dollars under the original estimates. Construction was started in June 1928 and was completed in the remarkably short time of sixteen months. Ordinarily two and a half years are required to complete a structure of this kind and size.”

“The Louisville Municipal Bridge is owned by the City of Louisville. There is no mortgage on it. The outstanding bonds are payable only from tolls collected. No taxpayer is responsible for any of the cost.” The original toll was 35 cents ($6.28 in 2024 dollars), which was lowered to 25 cents in 1937. Tolls were removed in 1946.

While Eschrich provided many laudatory aspects of the dedication, he did sadly report that two workers died during the construction: one due to a boat accident and the other on the structure itself.

In 1936 the Municipal Bridge - later renamed the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge and often called the Second Street Bridge - stood out alongside Louisville's skyline.

Several days earlier, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, the Courier Journal published a special section about the new bridge. The 12-page supplement provided all the design, construction and financing information for the Municipal Bridge. One interesting fact mentioned was that a public vote was held in November 1928 as to whether the bridge should be free to cross, or to be paid by tolls: ". . . the free bridge proposal was decisively defeated."

A week prior, Oct. 23, 1929, the city welcomed President Herbert Hoover. He was here to promote a $200 million Federal program ($3.5 billion in 2024 dollars) to improve navigation on the nation’s inland waterways like the Ohio River. He spoke at Memorial Auditorium and the Oct. 24, 1929, Courier Journal reported the president, along with the First Lady, Lou Henry Hoover, arrived by boat from Cincinnati and docked at the Fourth Street wharf. They had a great view of the soon-to-be-opened Municipal Bridge.

The President and First Lady stayed at the Brown Hotel, which was built just six years earlier. This might have been Hoover’s last enjoyable week as President due to what happened the next week.

The celebratory events for President Hoover and the new bridge were likely overshadowed by what appeared on the front page of the Oct. 29, 1929, edition: “STOCK PRICES CRASH” screamed the large-bold banner headline. The day before, Oct. 28, 1929, has since been labeled "Black Monday" when the stock market lost 13% of its value.

The next day, Oct. 29, 1929, the stock market lost 12% of its value – a 25% decline in two days. A series of stock market losses began earlier in September dominoed throughout October leading to the national crisis now known as the Depression Era of the 1930s.

The Municipal Bridge was renamed in 1949 to honor the city’s founder, Revolutionary General George Rogers Clark. There was an effort in the 1950s to reinstate tolls to pay for another new bridge, but that public vote was defeated. Two new federally funded "free" bridges were built in the early 1960s, the Sherman Minton on I-64, and the Kennedy on I-65. And, two more bridges, the Lincoln and the Lewis and Clark, were recently completed with tolls paying for those crossings. The Kentucky and Indiana Terminal Bridge, originally built in 1886 and rebuilt in 1912, did allow cars, as well as trains, to travel across the Ohio River.

Steve Wiser, FAIA, is a local historian, architect, and author.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Retro Louisville: Municipal (Clark Memorial) Bridge Opens