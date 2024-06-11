Retrial to begin for former VB businessman accused of sexual assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A former Virginia Beach businessman who is accused of sexual assault is on trial again, nearly six months after the original trial ended in a mistrial.

According to officials, Benjamin Young, the former owner of Hybrid Air Inc., was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old former employee in August of 2022 when she came to pick-up a paycheck.

The original trial, which began on Oct. 17, 2023, ended in a mistrial just three days after starting, as the jury was not able to come to a unanimous decision.

Young, who originally pleaded not guilty, is facing charges of forcible sodomy and forcible penetration.

The new trial is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on June 11. WAVY’s Chris Horne will be in court to give updates.

