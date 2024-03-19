Retiring OSB Principal honored for life of service

Mar. 19—Oklahoma School for the Blind Principal Lynn Cragg recalls when a teacher friend invited her to teach there.

"I signed up to sub and first day I was there, I knew that was where I was supposed to be," Cragg said.

After waiting two years for a staff opening, Cragg began her 32-year career with OSB.

Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services honored Cragg with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its recent People With Disabilities Awareness Day.

She said she feels humbled by the award.

"The kids kept me there all this time — and believing in the mission of the school and how we can really help kids be independent," she said. "I've seen kids come to school and not feel comfortable about who they are and not be able to do things. I've seen them blossom and grow."

OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said Cragg supports teachers and students "while holding them to high academic standards."

"When she disciplines students, she listens and instructs while ensuring the students maintain their dignity while learning proper behavior and coping skills," Echelle said.

Cragg has been OSB principal for 10 years. Before then, she taught at the OSB elementary for 17 years and was dean of students for five years.

"The school is an amazing place and the mission of the school, and things that are done here more people need to know about," she said. "That's why I stayed this long, it's really a calling."

Cragg said career highlights included being named OSB Teacher of the Year in 2005.

Other highlights were several years in the making.

"It's just been making a difference in the lives of the kids," Cragg said. "They're the most important things. We've been working on a transition program to help kids get ready for life after high school. We still have a ways to go, but I'll turn it over to someone else."

Cragg plans to retire at the end of the school year.

"It's time to start a new chapter," she said. "As much as I love it, it never stops. You have emails, you have texts, you have things you have to take care of, it's just been harder this year."

She said she plans to work for a chiropractor in Tulsa.

Cragg said she has loved watching OSB students grow over this lifetime.

"A lot of times we see them when they're little then all the way through high school, so you build quite a few relationships with them," she said. "You see them blossom in band and wrestling and cheerleading, and do well. It's just been a journey and I've enjoyed every minute of it."