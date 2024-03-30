Retiring CCE 911 director praises dispatchers, county relationship

CHEBOYGAN — Pamela Woodbury has worked in emergency contact communications for 30 years, including the last six as executive director of Charlevoix Cheboygan Emmet (CCE) Central Dispatch Authority.

The agency operates the 911 emergency communications system serving the three Northern Michigan counties.

Woodbury has decided to retire and Cheboygan County commissioners presented Woodbury with a plaque and a heartfelt expression of thanks for her service at their March 26 meeting.

"The board and my responders has been so supportive of 911 and the help I have received from Cheboygan County is just unsurpassed. I greatly appreciate all of you and what you have done to help us. It has been an honor to work for you," she told the board.

"We have worked hand in hand with you for these six years as you moved the department forward," added Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook. "Those 911 dispatchers have an incredible job to do and you held them together."

(From left) Cheboygan County Administrator Jeff Lawson, Cheboygan County Board Chairman John Wallace and Pamela Woodbury, who is retiring as executive director of the Charlevoix Cheboygan Emmet (CCE) Central Dispatch Authority, the agency that operates the 911 emergency communications system that serves the three Northern Michigan counties. The county board presented Woodbury with a plaque acknowledging her service on March 26.

Reflecting back on her time with the 911 system, Woodbury recalled the impact COVID-19 had on operations.

"It affected us like it did everyone else but we came through it in pretty good shape," said Woodbury. "We had people out sick and we had people working overtime so we could keep everything going."

Woodbury said the 911 system is in good shape.

"This is a very elite 911 call center. The technology that we have in place is first rate, plus the dispatchers and the training they receive and their dedication. I have been in this for 30 years and these are the most qualified set of dispatchers. They are compassionate and they care. The three counties are lucky to have them," she said.

Working as a 911 dispatcher can be very challenging, according to Woodbury, who noted that they must communicate effectively with the public and first responders during a time of crisis. Add in the fact that they must work all shifts seven days a week and it can be a tough sell on the recruiting trail.

"Recruiting for 911 is a problem nationally," she said. "People today want to work from home and set their own hours. We are 24/7 every day as emergencies can happen at any time. Getting people to work nights and weekends is difficult. Our board has made great strides with the pay rate and they will have to continue to look at that."

Subscribe Check out our latest offers and read the local news that matters to you

Woodbury said her deputy, Chris Heckman, will serve as interim director and she is recommending him for the position.

The CCE is actively recruiting for Woodbury's replacement.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Retiring CCE 911 director praises dispatchers, county relationship