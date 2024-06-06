Retirement of state legislator opens up one of several choices for Saline County voters

Saline County voters will have a few choices for county and state offices when they cast a ballot in the 2024 election, but one longtime member of the Kansas Legislature won't be one of them.

Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, announced her retirement May 31 after first being elected to the office in 2012.

In the announcement, Concannon said she will serve out the rest of her current term representing the 107th District, which includes all of Ottawa County and a northwest portion of Saline County, including part of the city of Salina.

"It has been an honor to serve north-central Kansas in the House of Representatives," Concannon said. "I have loved my legislative experience and will miss it tremendously, but it's time for the next chapter. I'm not sure what that will be, but it starts with spending more time with my family."

Who is running for Concannon's seat and other races in Saline County?

With the noon filing deadline passing on June 3, two candidates emerged to vie for the 107th District seat left open by Concannon, with Republicans deciding between Gerald Johnson and Dawn Wolf in the Aug. 6 primary.

As for other positions, several local candidates are running unopposed in their races, including incumbents Steven Howe, of the 71st District for the Kansas House, County Clerk Jamie Doss and Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Additionally, candidate Anthony Newell is unopposed in the county treasurer's race, after incumbent Treasurer Jim DuBois declined to file as a candidate.

Incumbent J.R. Claeys faces no challengers in the Republican primary for the Kansas Senate District 24 position and in the general will face John Baker, who likewise has no opponent in the Democratic primary.

With no primary oppositions, a similar situation is taking place in the Kansas House District 69, where incumbent Republican Clarke Sanders will face Democrat Lori Blake in the general.

What Saline County offices are up for election this year?

A new Saline County commissioner is guaranteed to be seated after incumbent District 2 Commissioner Bob Vidricksen declined to file for reelection. Republicans Annie Grevas and Kathleen Crouch will face each other for that position.

Additionally, incumbent District 3 Commissioner Rodger Sparks will face William "Bill" DeSilvey in the Republican primary.

A new register of deeds will also be decided with Republicans Michelle Newell and Tonya Moran-Diaz facing each other in the primary.

Finally, voters will select a new county attorney after incumbent Jeff Ebel declined to file for reelection, with three Republicans — Cynthia Hueber, John Reynolds and Richard Buck — filing for the open position.

When and how can Saline County vote?

The primary election will take place on Aug. 6, with options to vote in advance by mail or in-person available.

For more information about Saline County elections, including polling locations and how to register to vote, visit the Saline County Election Office website, www.salinecountyks.gov/election.

