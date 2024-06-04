Retirement, pay, promotions: Police association begins contract negotiations with city

Representatives of the Abilene Police Officers Association met with city officials recently to discuss negotiations for the new police contract beginning Oct. 1.

They asked for a variety of changes to the contract, including higher retirement contributions from the city, promotion standards and an abolishment of physical fitness requirements for police.

This is the first of three meetings in which the police association will present requests. The city will discuss them with finance, and then both sides will seek to forge an agreement.

City representatives included City Manager Robert Hanna, Deputy City Manager Mindy Patterson, City Attorney Stanley Smith, Abilene Police Department Chief Ron Seratte and Assistant APD Chief Craig Jordan.

Chris Adams, president of the police association, spoke for the duration of the meeting on May 30 and presented the association's requests.

Once the changes are agreed upon, they would apply to all sworn officers, Seratte said Tuesday.

'Apples to oranges'

The items on Adams' list varied from the mundane to bigger asks. One of the first requests was to create a catastrophic leave pool in which officers could donate up to 80 hours of paid leave upon retirement.

This leave pool would go to help Abilene Police Department officers who have experienced an emergency or life crisis and need extra leave.

Adams went on to request the city of Abilene make a change to the promotion system.

He asked that to be eligible for a promotion, an officer must have a passing score of 70 on a written promotion test. He noted that Abilene's Fire Department only required a passing score of 65 to promote.

"Seventy should be the passing standard in order to move on," Adams said.

He then requested that in the event of a major complaint against an APD officer, the officer would have the right to have an APD liaison present during any resulting interviews in connection with an investigation. The officer could request the liaison from the officers association.

Next, Adams made a larger request — a change to APD's retirement system.

He said the Abilene Fire Department gets a larger contribution to their retirement system than APD. Adams said the retirement change would go a long way to reduce the disparity between the two badge organizations within the city.

Hanna said that while the city does contribute more to AFD's retirement plan, it is only because it is less funded overall.

"It's like comparing apples to oranges," Hanna added.

Special duties, vacation hours

As the meeting continued, Adams asked the city to double special duty pay from an extra $100 per month to $200 per month. His desire was to incentivize officers to sign up for extra duties in a time when the department is down 25 personnel.

Hanna said if the APD wanted more officers participating in special duties, the department could simply assign them the extra duties.

Adams asked for an increase in vacation hours, depending on how long officers had been with the force. It would be a staggered system in which officers who had been with the department over 20 years would receive the longest vacation hours at 200 hours per year.

He also requested the city allow for a sick buyback program in which officers could sell back 40 hours per year of unused sick leave.

Physical fitness

Perhaps the most controversial ask of the officer's association was the request to abolish standardized physical fitness examinations.

Adams said physical fitness standards should move to a voluntary and incentivized assessment so "no one is mandated to participate."

This change to a voluntary physical fitness component would ensure that "no one is punished" in the event of failing a physical fitness test, he said.

Adams suggested officers receive a health physical every two years paid for by the city in lieu of participating in a mandatory physical fitness assessment.

He finished by requesting a higher clothing allowance for APD officers in addition to a small change to the pay system. This salary request would create a greater discrepancy between the highest paid patrol officers and the lowest paid sergeants to incentivize rising higher in the ranks.

'It's going to come down to dollars'

When Hanna initially responded to the requests from the association, he indicated none of them were largely out of line and many appeared reasonable.

He added, however, "This is a long list."

Hanna said he would need to "run the numbers with finance" for Fiscal Year 2025.

"FY25 is not going to be a fun year," he said, referencing upcoming budget cuts.

The only item Seratte wanted to alter was to include mental health examinations in addition to yearly health physicals.

It was clear that item was close to Seratte's heart as he requested its addition to the large list from the association.

Abilene Police Chief Ron Seratte looks to family members of fallen Taylor County law enforcement offering condolences and support at the annual memorial ceremony May 8, 2024. Seratte commended the officers' courage to answer the call of duty and acknowledged their unique stories of impact and service to the community.

Seratte noted that he wanted to "make sure that you have somebody to talk to" and that he wanted to give officers the opportunity to see a counselor on a yearly basis.

Seratte said he would like to see health physicals mandatory and on a yearly basis if the force opted to move away from physical fitness standards.

Hanna said, "It's going to come down to dollars" when looking at the police association's requests. He said he was "most concerned about retirement contributions."

Hanna said if all officers opted into higher retirement contributions with the city matching them, it could stress the financial side of the equation.

'A financial impact'

Without any answers to the requests by APD's police association, the meeting moved toward planning the next round of negotiations.

Hanna said they should create a working group to determine the exact wording, items and associated costs for possible additions to the city-police contract.

"Most asks have a financial impact," he said.

The working group will meet this week ahead of the second round of negotiations between the city and the police association. There will be two more meetings before the details are finalized for the new contract between the police and the city of Abilene.

