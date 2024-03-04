Retired Tampa police officer starts crisis management academy
After more than 20 years as a Tampa Police Officer, Felicia Pecora has now started her own academy to teach others how to stay safe. “I learned to be a cop in Ybor City,” said Pecoa. “I had five fights a night. I’ve been attacked by two people at once. I was on a city squad, it was 19 men and me.” After 23 years with the Tampa Police Department and eight years in the US Army prior to that, Pecora decided to retire from public service in 2023.